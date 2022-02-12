They say bad things happen in threes so I can relax as nothing can trump what has been a less than stellar week.
Exactly 24 hours after I was bragging to a friend of mine how I hadn’t been in a car accident in over 20 years, I cast the ultimate jinx spell on myself and managed to get involved in an at-fault fender bender. I love to brag about how my car gets 60 miles to the gallon, but needless to say I am now in misery as my little tin can Hybrid gets 60 dents to the fender bender.
And on top of that, I hit a Denali which is built like a tank. My car kind of looks like the loser in the old Battlebots show where the car with a power outage is attacked by the Godzilla like Battlebot with a flamethrower and hammer attached to it.
Two days later, I fell victim to this virus that is going around. I don’t know if you know about it, but it seems to be affecting a lot of people. Delta, omicron, or whatever Greek letter this one is hit me and hit me hard. I felt worse than I did watching the epidemic known as “Grease 2” as I had chills and they were multiplying.
So, after crashing my car and my body crashing, I laid in bed asking how things could get any worse; ask and you shall receive. Me and my big mouth.
Then ESPN announced it: “Tom Brady Announces His Retirement.”
No, it can’t be.
A football dynasty is coming to an end. That’s right, the greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady, has announced his retirement. As not only a football fan but as a Buccaneers fan, Tom Brady has been nothing short of a dream come true to watch.
The greatest days of my life are when my kids were born and when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady. Which comes first in that order depends on the day; parents of today, am I right?
My car can be replaced, chicken noodle soup and saltines can help my body recover, but the G.O.A.T. never to be seen again on Sundays is hard to swallow. Does Tom Brady not know what I have been through this week?
Tom, I am changing your nickname from Tom Terrific to Tom Terrible Timing. Could you be any more inconsiderate?
Yes Tom Brady, we know of all your NFL records from Super Bowl rings to passing touchdowns to wins. Yes, lots of records. But maybe Tom you don’t respect the records I hold. Let’s review.
I hold the record for most bottles of Cheerwine cherry soda consumed by anyone in my apartment since I moved in. I also hold the record for least amount of animals living with me in all of America (well, I am tied for that record). And finally, I am the only person in my family to have a car accident and test positive for COVID in the same week.
Tom Brady needs to respect my credentials. Maybe he reads my column. I would never wish a car accident or COVID on anyone, but if these do happen to Tom Brady in the same week, that will be the day I retire from writing my column. Let’s see how he likes it; I’ll show him.
Tom Brady, retract your decision and all will be forgiven.
Don’t forget that team trivia is happening in the basement of the Belmont Inn at 7p.m. Thursday. Reserve a table for your team of one to five people by calling the Belmont Inn at 864-459-9625 or by messaging “The Mike on the Mic” show, WZLA 92.9FM on Facebook.