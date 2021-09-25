There I was enjoying a Saturday of football when my day took a turn. When I tell you what soured my day, you will realize (if as a reader of my column, you haven’t already) that I am a deeply disturbed person as I get hung up on details in life that the average person pays absolutely no attention to.
I however am not wired that way.
The commercials came on at halftime and I was paying way too much attention to what was being pitched. This is actually the verbiage used for a restaurant’s new menu item:
“Imagine a salad where we start with hand-cut vegetables and we top it all off with grilled chicken.”
I don’t have to imagine anything. Every restaurant has that salad. McDonald’s, Burger King, Arbys, Wendy’s — they all have that salad. Even most 7-11 locations have that salad. What am I imagining? Let me guess, the restaurant is going to blow our minds by telling us the salad comes with a side of honey mustard.
Of course, you don’t pay attention to what is being said because of the visual on the screen. Every salad commercial is exactly the same, starting with the knife cutting a perfect line down the perfect head of lettuce and then watching the cucumber slice hitting the cutting board in slow motion with exactly four drops of water emitting from the bottom of said cucumber slice to make it look fresh.
I am on to you, obvious salad commercial.
I have always been one to pick up on terrible commercial monologues. I remember a commercial once asking “Having trouble with your vision?” This was followed by the hilariously ironic “Call the number on your screen.”
Then of course is my all-time favorite heard on a commercial earlier this year. “Most Americans do not start shopping for burial insurance until it’s too late.” I wish I could make that up, but I can’t.
There is even an advertisement stating, “Having trouble getting pregnant? We can help.”
Now, we are onto the next chapter of commercials that question our intelligence if you pay attention to what is actually being said. That is in the world of chicken sandwiches.
Scroll back up to the salad example and let’s use that model.
“Imagine a sandwich where we start with a breaded piece of chicken and we place it between two buns. And you will be amazed at the innovative concept of topping that chicken with ... a pickle.”
Wow, what a creation. Thanks to every fast food restaurant for acting like you have just created a sandwich that you have been selling for years. Let me guess: next, all of the fast-food chains are going to advertise that they have new chicken nuggets on the menu.
Maybe some of the fast-food chains should spend less time worrying about competing in the chicken sandwich fight and spend more time figuring out ways to staff their restaurants so that we can enjoy a hot fast meal. One chain, in particular, should maybe focus less on their sub-par chicken sandwich and advertise a new line of working milkshake machines.
“Imagine a commercial that doesn’t make viewers feel unintelligent. One that advertises a product that is something creatively new, useful and stays in the lane of what a company is known for. And imagine if that is the norm for commercials moving forward.”
Am I asking too much? Fine, I’ll just imagine a salad with chicken. Sigh.
