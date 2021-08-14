Please say it isn’t so. Yes, folks. There is a shortage of chicken wings.
The news is more terrifying to this Buffalo wing lover than any Freddy Krueger movie or visit from my in-laws. I have consumed enough chicken wings in my day that I am on PETA’s Top 10 hated list and also on Texas Pete’s Christmas Card list.
I am sorry to the chickens who have lost their ability to fly because of me. I would probably be very upset if the roles were reversed and I wasn’t able to walk because of chickens having a sudden craving for human legs.
In my defense, I am not as brutal as others when it comes to chickens. Growing up, my mother not only tortured them on her grill, but did it while sticking a beer can where chickens don’t wish to discuss. I was one of five children and we ate a lot of chicken, so you can only imagine what it looked like to have a whole bunch of chickens lined up with Budweiser enemas.
While the family was praying and thanking the good Lord for the meal, I was praying for forgiveness for what the meal had to go through to get there.
And truthfully I never thought it would get to this: a chicken wing shortage. If you have ever ordered chicken wings, you would’ve thought there was a celery shortage. Seriously folks, two tiny pieces and two dollars if you want extra?
The main difference between this shortage and other shortages during COVID times is that people aren’t out hoarding chicken wings. I also don’t know of any violent outbreaks because of chicken wings nor do I see any of my contacts on social media suddenly becoming the self-proclaimed foremost authority, advising all on how to stop such a shortage.
I recently saw on one of the community pages a complaint about a restaurant going up on their wing prices and telling everyone he won’t be back. Why? It isn’t the restaurant owner’s fault that he is being charged 70% more to buy wings, and he has a right to turn some sort of profit or else the restaurant goes out of business. And news flash, you can order something else if you don’t like the prices and still support local. In fact, you might be doing the restaurant a favor if you do order something else.
I am very worried. Football season is right around the corner. The chicken wing companies need to figure this out and quickly at that. Why can’t the shortage be Brussels sprouts? Or how about pumpkin spice? Why does it have to be something near and dear to my heart?
Good thing I am moving to Asheville, North Carolina, next week. There I can try wings native to their lifestyle. “Yes, I’ll have the gluten-free, fat-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, salt-free, cage-free, vegan wings with the organic soy glaze.”
“That will be $71.18.”
When I ask why so expensive, I’m sure that I will find that there is a shortage of soy because of the rallies going on to protect the plants as they have feelings too. “We appreciate you as a customer. I know that the prices seem high but good news: Your meal comes with our fantastic side item of the day, which today is our pumpkin spice Brussels sprouts.”
Can I get two small bites of celery instead? I’ll pay the two dollars.
