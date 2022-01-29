I have learned to live appreciatively in an apartment for the past five months. There are some real positives, such as low maintenance with my being on the road so much, decent neighbors and very low power and water bills.
However, there is one aspect of this I am not going to be able to get used to, and that is the water bill itself. It is taking every last bit of restraint not to go all Karen on the water company, but it is unfortunate that I have tried every which way to mend this situation and to no avail.
I received my first water bill after the first month and realized right away that the due date was three days after the date I received it. This doesn’t give me much time, especially since we don’t have an outgoing mail slot at our complex and I would have to head on down to the post office. I can afford it, that’s not the issue. But with my performing and producing shows on the road, what if I miss one bill?
I called their customer service number and realized that I am calling a customer service line that could’ve been from the 1980s with no updates. I explained my situation and they told me that they don’t have a website or phone line to make payments.
Seriously? So, it is a check or nothing. I am shocked I don’t get the bill delivered by a car powered by two feet on the ground and a mailman screaming Yabba-Dabba-Do.
So, problem-solving 101 came to mind. I asked if I could just send an extra $150 so that it would go as a credit and I wouldn’t miss a payment. The lady told me that would be fine and she would note my account of our conversation. I sent the extra money, which easily takes care of three to four months.
About a month later, the plan backfired as I should have known it would given the outdated ways. Yes, not only did I get my bill not showing a credit but a bill with a late fee as they didn’t apply the check to my account. Not only that, there was a check attached for the full amount I sent them. They didn’t even apply the money to the current bill.
When I called the water company, I was told that if I didn’t make a payment with the late fee in the next five days, my water would be disconnected. Listen, I know water is still hydrogen and oxygen. That hasn’t changed. And neither have the practices of my water company. I thanked the lady and decided to kill her with kindness.
“Ma’am, thank you so much for your excellent service. I realize now that this error was on me and I truly hope that you all can forgive me for being late with my payment. Please transfer me to the extension so I can take the survey for customer satisfaction.”
“Sir, we don’t have one of those lines, and thank you for being a customer (click).”
Well, if you will excuse me. Now I have to drive 15 minutes to the bank to deposit this check they sent me and then run to the post office to send another check.
You can’t help but laugh sometimes. It’s all you can do to get through the day. No matter how upset we get with people in customer service of any kind, smile and make their day brighter.