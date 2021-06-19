My debut comedy album “My Demons Come Out on Stage” was released in May and as of June 1, it hit the Amazon online store.
I am very excited, and I had never thought that I would sell 100 copies in its first month. But it did, and for those that purchased it, a huge thank you.
So, as Amazon is reordering the next batch, I noticed something very odd. Of the 100 CDs sold, 96 were to the U.S. One was shipped to Ireland to a friend I do know, one to England, and two to China. Wait, what?
I know nobody in China and I am not sure why anyone there would want it. Especially since there may be a joke or two about my Chinese ex-girlfriend. And I don’t think she moved back. Of course, what are the odds it would be her? Oh, I know; about one in a billion. And one of the two orders paid rush delivery, so he/she paid nearly $37 for my CD. To that fan, I say “Xie Xie (thank you in Chinese)” and a full bow.
This actually isn’t the only odd occurrence in regards to the relationship between my comedy album and the country that is over 7,000 miles away.
I Googled the album when it came out and found something terrifying. According to a Chinese travel website, they listed my CD signing in Saluda, North Carolina as “One of the top 100 things to do if traveling to America this week.”
That was funnier than any joke on the actual album.
Of course, my first thought is do I have enough CDs? I mean I had 200 on me, but China is the most populated country in the world. I figure that if I run out, my explanation could be, “Well, now you know how I felt that one time I got a blank fortune in my cookie.”
By the way, my album signing was ranked #72 on that list. I, of course, didn’t beat out the theme parks, but I did somehow manage to edge out the San Diego Zoo and the Kennedy Space Center. I was higher on the list than the Rod Stewart Vegas show, which was surprising unless China doesn’t have a lot of Rod Stewart fans. I can tell you that to the best of my recollection, I have never heard Rod Stewart playing inside of a Chinese restaurant.
I was trying to rack my brain as to why I would receive an honor to be on that list and who makes that list to begin with. If it is the owner/creator of the Panda Express chain of take-out, that would make a lot of sense. I eat there regularly and I think that their Kung-pao chicken is the best on earth. Well, at least on this half of the earth.
Wait, a second … maybe?
I did tell the lady who worked the drive-thru window at Panda Express my joke about how the word “Rangoon” is defined in the Chinese dictionary as “just kidding about the crab.”
What if she told her manager, her manager then told the district manager, who then told it at the annual corporate meeting, who then relayed it to the owner? The owner told it to Xi Jinping, the president of China. President Jinping laughed so hard, he bought the CD to have shipped rush delivery and then helped advertise the CD signing on the Republic of China website.
This might just be the most legit explanation. President Xi Jinping is the number one fan of mine in all of China. That might be why the fortune in my fortune cookie yesterday read, “Many have looked for truth, but it takes imagination to discover it.”
If President Jinping would like to book me for an event, he is more than welcome to do so. Instead of my “You Might Be a Jewish Redneck,” I can do “You Might Be a Chinese Redneck.”
If your favorite show on television is “Peking Duck Dynasty,” you might be a Chinese redneck.
Thank you China, I’ll make it over there to perform one of these days.
Don’t forget to be at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville on June 23. I’ll will be signing my new comedy CD from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (CDs are $10 each) and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. is team trivia for charity. It’s $5 per person and you can reserve your team table by messaging The Belmont Inn on Facebook.