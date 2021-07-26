At 14 years old, my son decided he was ready for our first daddy/son trip. I asked him if he wanted to help me plan it or did he want it to be a surprise. He chose the surprise route and instantly I remembered how he said some years back he wanted to see the Statue of Liberty. So, off to New York we went.
This was actually really cool for me as my whole family was from New York and when I was his age, I used to visit about every year or two. I can remember my great aunt and uncle taking me to all kinds of cool tourist places and their favorite eats. I can still remember the smell of fresh breads and bagels from the eatery across the street. The bakeries of New York can make a man levitate like in the old school cartoons.
With all the culture, all the history, all the arts, I forgot a very important deterrent to all my plans; my son is not cultured and wasn’t the type to open his mind to something different.
“So son, how was your first slice of New York pizza?”
He lifted his shoulders and about broke my city boy heart with “Not bad, but still not as good as Papa John’s.”
I remained calm but my body trembled in fear because at that moment I realized that David, my son for 14 years, couldn’t possibly be mine. Not as good as Papa John’s? If she were still alive, my great aunt would check his temperature and tell me that it’s my fault while spanking my tush.
He also was not impressed with the Chinese food, falafel, New York hot dogs, nor the famous Katz’s deli pastrami sandwich, the pinnacle of deli perfection. As he so bluntly put it, “Daddy, no restaurant is as good as Panda Express.”
So, there is only one thing to do. I am going to launch a full investigation to make sure that he is indeed my son. I want to see medical records, interview all hospital employees, DNA testing. Also, David’s mother will be subject to questioning along with the mailman, Fed-ex guy and any former employers.
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Somewhere out there may be a family who is wondering why their child wants smoked salmon on his bagel, prefers Pepsi over Coke and would rather go for long drives rather than watch YouTube. When I find them we can make a swap, quick and easy. All I can hope for is that the parents didn’t brainwash him into becoming a fan of the Florida Gators or Katy Perry.
If that is the case, I will stick with David and accept that he thinks the best macaroni and cheese ever comes in a box with powdered dairy product.
But here we were last week in New York. I wanted to go see art museums and he wanted to go to a virtual reality arcade. But he’s my son. We are so different in every way but it was the first time we had a chance to bond. My little momma’s boy has a dad who is on the road entertaining for a living and he gave me a chance to spend four days in the big city with him.
I took full advantage of it. I spoiled him with every tourist attraction and acted like I couldn’t wait to share yet another piece of cheese pizza with him since he likes no toppings.
On the plane ride home, he put his head on my shoulder and thanked me for the trip and asked if we could do it again next year. We agreed on the Grand Canyon.
I am so looking forward to it. Not only to the sites but to the moment when we are in the region that cooks the best Mexican food in the states and knowing that his preference will be a cheese quesadilla from Taco Bell. I’ll roll my eyes but until the detective work proves something different, he is my son. Yes, his tastes are simple and predictable. But he’s my boy. If there was a mixup at the hospital, thank you. I kind of love the little guy.
Now, if you will excuse me, I promised him hot chocolate today. He turned down the Ghirardelli hot cocoa this morning, which I paid airport prices for in which he responded with the “ick” face. Nope, he wants the kind that comes in a packet.
Nothing but the best (in his opinion) for my boy.