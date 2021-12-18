We live on one of the seven continents here on planet Earth. North America is visited by millions of tourists each year.
Whether these people are coming to visit the majesty of the Grand Canyon, the excitement of experiencing Disneyworld in Orlando, or the culture and sites of New York City, North America is a hub for people coming to experience something new.
I was recently at a hotel in Florida and they advertised for their guests a free Continental breakfast. The lady who checked me in was very nice and as she was handing me the key smiled and said, “Don’t forget to visit our dining room for a hot delicious breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.”
I stay in hotels about one out of every four or five days, and the question that must be asked is “what continent do they eat this breakfast?” Stale donuts, expired fruit and weak coffee is what many offer. I sincerely hope that those that visit this great land don’t think this of our continent as a whole.
This particular hotel did have hot foods. There were the egg and cheese omelets that came out of a box. You could tell they were from a box from the triangle shape with perfect 90-degree angles and they went perfectly terrible with the sausage links that were piping hot on the outside and nearly frozen in the middle.
Suddenly, the donuts didn’t seem like such a bad option. Neither did the plastic fruit that was only there for décor.
And why do they stop the breakfast at 10 a.m.? Are they worried about keeping the food fresh?
The couple that was sitting next to me in the hotel dining room were from the continent of Asia. Both of them were in their matching Mickey Mouse T-shirts, obviously tourists. The lady took one bite of her muffin and dropped it on her plate in disgust. So the thought crossed my mind, is the continental breakfast how we want to be represented as a continent?”
When I am on the road, every morning between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. is when I am reminded of how important waffle makers are in my life and I am appreciative of those that have one on display for guest use. I recently stayed in a hotel where a sign read about the waffle maker, “Please do not place hands inside the waffle maker after closing the lid.”
While I am not sure what prompted the need for the sign or how one would place anything on the hot surface after closing the lid, I can only think that the person responsible for the sign was not awake as he/she probably was still asleep after drinking the hotel coffee; well, coffee flavored water.
Hotels are notorious for signs that beg the question, “Why?” I stayed in one hotel that had a hot tub (no pool) and the rules posted next to the spa included “No diving” and “No lifeguard on duty.”
Back to the point. If hotels call that a continental breakfast, then maybe my kids’ school serves continental lunch, and hospitals serve a continental dinner.
As for the hotel in Florida, thank you for the clean room. I am sorry for not having a room key card to return, but I mistook it for the toast as they seemed to have the same flavor and consistency. If your chain has a location on another continent, I will taste test that continental hotel cuisine.
What would I rather do than eat those donuts again? Maybe dive head first into a hot tub.
