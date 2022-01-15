Like many of you, I am watching “Cobra Kai Season 5” on Netflix.
I’m an ’80s kid, so of course I have to see what happens to Daniel, Johnny, Kreese and find out who wins the All-Valley Karate Tournament. No spoilers, I promise.
There are many things to learn from the Karate Kid series. Of course, the number one thing we learned from the original movie is that anyone who can catch a fly with chopsticks can accomplish anything. Well, I am eliminated from that superpower as I can’t even keep rice on a pair of those things.
One of the tasks I can’t accomplish is keeping comments to myself during a movie when something doesn’t seem right. So, if you are one of the many who is taking Cobra Kai seriously, be glad you aren’t watching it with me. I am sorry, but if you expect me to keep quiet as a child with three weeks karate experience can do a double backflip with enough hangtime to kick three people in their heads and not spill his chocolate milkshake in the process, well then you also have taken a shot to the head as well, possibly via crane kick.
It is an interesting storyline if you can get past the horrible acting, the unbelievable fight scenes and Daniel Larusso (main character played by Ralph Macchio) not being able to have a conversation without mentioning Mr. Miyagi and ending it with a motivational quote found on any fortune inside a fortune cookie or quoted in any meme on Facebook.
Also, in seasons one and two, Daniel and his arch-enemy, Johnny, seem to run into each other everywhere they go. Because, as you know, Los Angeles is such a small city with so few people, so that makes sense. Sigh.
And of course, the icing on the cake.
Tell me how a karate student, after two months of training, can compete in a tournament and sometimes beat the rival dojo students who have been doing this their whole lives. And how do they have a black belt already?
Maybe the cast should go to Disneyworld and fight in Fantasyland, because that is what the series is.
Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. Be sure to tune in to his radio show “The Mike on the Mic” show on WZLA 92.9FM.