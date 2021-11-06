This day, the day I’m writing this column would have been the 100th birthday of my dear Grandpa Dave who died at the age of 92 years old.
He was my hero and I miss him terribly. Never was a man so kind, so loving and so welcoming to everyone he met. Everyone loved Grandpa Dave; he just seemed to have that effect on people.
Grandpa is no longer here but he is here in spirit, or maybe spirits.
There are certain times I always think about my Grandpa. When the Patriots, Red Sox, or Celtics are on the television as he was Boston born and bled New England sports. Also, whenever I go bowling. He always took me bowling and he was an avid bowler. And most of all, when I get sick.
Yes, you read that correctly: when I get sick.
Coincidentally, I am writing this from my bed while suffering from flu-like symptoms. I have a mild sore throat, a small fever and a cough that kept me from a full night’s rest. And whenever I do get sick, I flash back to when I was fourteen years old and the week I spent with my grandfather.
We were living in Atlanta, Georgia and my parents took a rare vacation, just the two of them. Grandpa Dave was watching us kids so that meant Krystal Burgers every night for dinner, watching baseball together and later bedtimes. Life was good until the morning after his arrival as I came down with the flu.
We called my mom to tell her what was wrong and she told me that Grandpa was taking me to the doctor. Little did I know that wasn’t going to happen.
“Michael, I know what your mom told but you don’t need a doctor. What you need is a cure that takes care of any cold or flu symptoms and will get you well quicker than any doctor or medicine. What you need Michael is a hottie tottie.”
Grandpa Dave walked into the kitchen and boiled water, bourbon, and sugar. Once it came to a boil, he added honey and lemon. It smelled awful and tasted worse. I wanted to get back on the phone with my mom. “Mom, Please come home. Grandpa has gone cuckoo and might be trying to kill me.”
I sipped on this for a good hour and I felt loopy. Was I drunk? Was I hallucinating?
I was too young to drink alcohol and I was feeling my body going numb. “Grandpa, what did you do to me? Don’t get rid of me. I promise I’m not a Yankees fan. Go Sox.” He just smiled as I lay down and told me to count backward from 100.
The next morning, I was told I made it to 73. My cough was controlled and my fever was down a lot. My grandfather told me that back in his day, his parents made hottie totties and he never once used cold medicines in his entire life.
Thanks Grandpa for the remedy. I have gotten used to the taste and smell over time, and yes, it is better than any over-the-counter medicine. He wasn’t cuckoo after all. And every time I get sick, I think of him. And I’m watching the Patriots game right now, thinking to myself that if my grandfather were alive today, he would’ve screamed at the television, “What were you all thinking getting rid of Brady?” Maybe with a curse word or two as the only times he ever said a harsh word were during sporting events.
Grandpa Dave, cheers. Here’s to your 100th birthday in heaven. Rest in peace to you, me and my flu. Love and miss you.
I’m on my second hottie tottie. I am sure I will feel better in the morning. All I need to do now is to lie down to get some rest and count down from 100, 99, 98, 97…….
