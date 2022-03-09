Can we be friends?
However, if we are to be friends, I feel honesty is the best policy. Friendships should start with full disclosure. Every friend you will ever have has an issue that isn’t necessarily clear at first, but will come to the surface in time. Mine is major.
There is something you should know that might make you rethink your decision or at least take into consideration when making plans with me. Being friends with me can be a blessing; going out with me can be a curse.
You have been warned.
We all have made poor choices in life, but mine is ongoing with what I like to call the “grocery line” curse. No matter what store I am in, I will choose the slowest line. I don’t care if the person in front of me has two items, there will be an issue. Whether I choose wisely (or so I think) the line with fewer people with less groceries, the line with the teenager bagging groceries, or the younger generation of shoppers who don’t even know how to write out a check, mine will take longer.
I feel like I am calling tails on a coin flip and both sides are heads.
And it doesn’t just happen to me in grocery stores. I am always in the slower lane of traffic. At restaurants my table always gets our food after the people who walked in 15 minutes after us. And at fast food restaurants, I am always the car they tell to pull up even when there is no one else in the drive thru and I order only a Happy Meal.
At gas stations, forget it. Every time I enter a gas station convenient store to get coffee, you would think they were running a sale on lotto tickets.
“Yes, give me three number 11 tickets, four number 2 and six of those with the green dude from the Lucky Charms commercials. And here are all my scratch-offs from last time; can you check to see if any of these five hundred tickets are winners?” And then, the line that every lotto player asks when buying tickets…
“These are all winners, right?” And they laugh like they just wrote the funniest joke in history. How original.
I was at my local Ingles the other night and I was second to check out. There were two lines open and the #2 cashier line was where my cart was parked, awaiting its moment of disappointment, which was bound to happen. The other line open had a longer line. I am guessing because everyone there knows of the Mike Elis grocery line curse and has been behind me in line at some point; my curse is legendary.
And then a cart from the other line rushed to get behind me and she motioned to her husband, “Come over here, the line is shorter.”
“I wouldn’t do that if I were you. I promise you that I’m cursed and you will be sorry you did that.” They both laughed me off. In fact he then said under his breath, “Everybody thinks they’re a comedian.” I turned around and decided against telling them what I do for a living.
It was just then the cashier said, “Oh darn, I accidentally double-charged you for an item. I need to get a manager here to override.” Unfortunately, the manager was nowhere to be found so I looked back and I was going to give them the “I told you so” but instead decided that was the moment to tell them, “Yes, I am a comedian.” Several minutes later, the manager showed up and she apologized as she so nicely put it, “Sorry, I had to go to the ladies room as something didn’t agree with my stomach.”
If I were playing Jeopardy, “I’ll take things I didn’t want to know about the Ingles manager for $400.”
So, if you are friends with me, be patient, please. It’s a curse.
I’m sure you are wondering what the odds are of it not happening to you when you are out with me. About as good as…
“Give me three number 6’s, a number 11, two number 3’s. All winners please.”
Don’t forget to get your tickets to see comedians Michael Winslow ("Spaceballs," "Police Academy") and Mike Elis as they hit the Abbeville Opera House stage on June 25. Tickets available online at abbevillecitysc.com.