I am in my 40s and yes, I love good nostalgia. I am a sucker for ‘80s music, movies and even some of the fashion is fun to wear from time to time.
In my teens, I had long hair that went past my shoulders, dangly earrings and concert shirts that ranged from Genesis to Metallica. My bangs were usually died an off-blue or red and my knees always showed through the ripped jeans.
So, lift those lighters to your favorite power ballad and Aqua Net that hair if you still have some.
We are the people who sat by the radio with a blank cassette, waiting for our favorite song to come on so we can record it; only to get frustrated when the radio DJ came on in the last three seconds of the song to screw up the recording. We are the people who can remember when every video game was a quarter (or a token) and can remember putting in our initials on the high score board of Galaga or Pac-man for the first time. And we are the people who today complain about our kids always watching Youtube when truthfully we are merely hypocrites who won’t admit that we didn’t walk away from MTV except for school and family meals.
To all of you who lived through and love the ‘80s, you are my people. But we really need to have a talk. This is very hard for me to say and it takes a true friend to tell you the truth. I just hope it won’t change things between you, my faithful readers and me.
Rock and roll music will never die, but please, I’m begging you, stop with showing the horns hand-sign in your photos. It’s not cool anymore and it doesn’t match male-pattern baldness or the short haired silver-fox look. I know it’s tough to move on from feeling like you’re young and cool, but it’s time to ditch this tradition like a security blanket or your binky pacifier.
Now, I know there is the debate as to whether this tradition is from the fiery-pitchforked wonder himself or just a heavy metal fan’s way of saying I love you. So, which is it? Here is the answer; it doesn’t matter. It looks ridiculous and much like Hammer pants, it had its moment of glory but time moves on.
And much like the end of an infomercial, “But wait, there’s more.”
Call in the next 15 minutes and Mike will also give you another piece of advice and here it is; don’t stick out your tongue when giving the horns hand-sign. Some of you can pull it off, but most of you look like you just tried grapefruit for the first time.
The same hand gesture has been used in Yoga to rejuvenate the body, in Buddhism to ward off evil spirits, and even in Indian classical dance to symbolize a lion. Although many metal-heads credit Ronnie James Dio for this sign of solidarity in the headbanging world, he wasn’t even the first in rock and roll to use the horns.
A true friend will always tell you the truth no matter how much it hurts and I am here to be that true friend. Most of you are parents and some of you are even grandparents. Think if your grandparents flashed the horns and stuck out their tongues for the camera, would you think that is cool and start showing those photos off to your friends? Exactly, so save your children the lifelong emotional scars and move on.
So, if you would excuse me, it’s Yoga time. I will be rejuvenating the body but not doing a selfie with my tongue sticking out. Alexa, play ACDC.
Well, time to say goodbye to the horns but I haven’t totally given up my metal edge.
