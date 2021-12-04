As a writer, one of the most difficult tasks is figuring out where that fine line is between what is appropriate to share and what I need to keep to myself.
I announced the separation from my wife in a column (which she and I amused ourselves in writing), I have spoken openly about scars from how I was raised in a bunch of my columns and I have discussed my hatred for broccoli in several of them.
“Mike, after much testing, you have tested positive for Multiple Personality Disorder.”
These were the words from my therapist who I have been seeing. Well, me and apparently others inside of me as well. I knew that my personality changes like the wind blows so I was not shocked by this news. Luckily, I (I mean we) have a very mild case and it is actually common with performers.
As we were going through different ways I can help cope with this, I told him I would be fine as I would not be going through this alone; a little multiple personality humor made my therapist laugh and he told me that my sense of humor will help me get through.
He asked me after showing me the results if I had any questions. “Yeah, do I now have to pay three times as much for these sessions, or just for me?”
So, what now? Not that my life is changing as I am still the same people I was yesterday. I read that here in the United States, there are about 1 million people with split or multiple personality disorder. I am not sure if that includes our other selves; so it could actually be 300,000. Also, multiple personality is much more common in women than in men; it definitely happens after women have a wedding ring on their fingers. Queue the boos from the crowd.
My therapist says I need to make a lot of changes, mainly to my physical routine. I have been told to basically eliminate sugar, exercise daily, stay hydrated and meditate every few hours to keep my mind right. Wait, what? I would need three of me to spend my time and energy on this with everything else I do in my professional career. Oh, I’m sorry; our professional career.
In January, I will be doing shows opening for the hilarious Michael Winslow (“Police Academy,” “Spaceballs,” “Gremlins”). It is quite fitting that I will be opening for the man of 100,000 voices. God has a sense of humor and I am sure this is just yet another way of his telling me that he enjoys using me in any ways necessary for good entertainment.
I have been told a lot over the years that I have changed. It has been said of me that I crave attention and I have been told that I am quiet and introverted. Some would say I am kind and giving while some may say I’m selfish. Many would think I am outgoing and social, but truthfully I spend most nights at home and rarely go out. Although some may think I have a lot of friends, I have very few because I don’t trust very easily and many bail because they do see there is more than one side to me. Truthfully nobody knows the real me, and truthfully neither do I.
But this is not supposed to be dark humor. I am truly blessed with more than I ever deserve, maybe enough for two to four people.
So, should this have been talked about in a column? Not sure, but I am a writer. And for my readers, you get my thoughts, my heart and my soul. I don’t do this to always bring puppies and rainbows. Life isn’t always like that. We have enough censorship in the world of comedy and journalism; and I am real.
Some may not agree with this topic for a column. It is possible that one of the haters might dwell within me.
