There are moments in everyone’s life when they realize they aren’t as young as they once were. Yes, we are older with every passing second, but saying the lines “back in the day” and “when I was your age” seem to be everyday vernacular in my world.
I live in downtown Asheville. Being single and not a gourmet chef coupled with trying to find affordable takeout in town is a challenge. I would go outside of the downtown area, but with gas prices the way they are… well, let’s just say the math doesn’t add up.
My newest binge place to take food out is from a place called “Yum.” They advertise sushi burritos; yes you read that correctly. Sushi burritos. I love it because it combines two of my favorite foods.
And the people that work there are what you would expect from a sushi burrito place in Asheville. Kids in their 20s, wavy hair, tattoos and piercings. The type of kids that can discuss Shakespeare and drink herbal teas but don’t know anything about football nor would they dare consume beer that’s not from a micro-brewery.
I get takeout from Yum a lot. One week, I ate there five times. I told a friend that I was addicted to Yum, which made me channel my inner Robert Palmer, “I’m gonna have to face it, I’m addicted to Yum.” With my love for wordplay and parodies, I couldn’t stop singing my musical creation. The only thing missing from my moment of imaginative retro ‘80s genius was a business suit and a bunch of ladies dressed up in black dresses and caked-on makeup to dance behind me.
For those of you too young to have any idea as to the song reference or the video, Yum is hiring.
In lieu of a resume or an application, all you need to do is simple math. Give yourself one point for each tattoo and one for each piercing. Add to that number one point for every statue you have assisted in removing and another point for each time you have marched with a sign for a cause.
If that number is over 10, you’re hired. If it is over 15, advance directly to management. Do not pass go, do not collect 200 patchouli oils.
I kid, but it was in this very establishment in which I had my worst “am I that old” moment.
I was in Yum on Wednesday and I told the manager that I had a great song for an advertising campaign. As I started to sing, I realized by his facial expression and the slight inquisitive arc in his hipster beard that he had no idea what song it was.
“Come on, Robert Palmer, ‘Addicted to Love.’ You don’t know that song?”
The guy making my sushi burrito looked at the other counter help employee and asked, “You ever heard that song or of Robert Farmer?”
“Palmer.”
The young gal ringing my order up at the register responded by saying, “Sounds familiar. I think my grandfather listened to that music. No offense.”
I was somewhat offended since I am in my 40s. I would complain to the manager but he already said he doesn’t know Robert Palmer either, and the only punishment the gal would get a slap on her peace sign tattooed wrist.
I thought for a moment if this was grounds for me not to return. What would Robert Palmer do if he knew what had happened? Unfortunately, he passed away in 2003, probably when these kids were born. I am not sure if Robert Palmer even liked sushi, or burritos for that matter. Raw fish isn’t for everyone; some like it hot, but I find it simply irresistible.
“That will be $12.84. Would you like to donate a dollar to Save the Whales?”
I was just insulted about my age and my oldies music. I was ready for battle. Yeah, I am sure that she could’ve taken me, but I would have given it my best effort. I was angry, I was offended, I was ... I was ... I was ... old?
“Yes, I would like to donate to Save the Whales. And add in your finest micro-brew IPA.” And the sad thing is I don’t even drink beer; I did it to act young for a moment.
“The total now is $19.86.”
How much is gas again? I may have to go out of town for dinner next time as long as it doesn’t conflict with my March Against Bullying Senior Citizens.
uuu
Come join Mike and Heather for Rock and Roll Trivia Night at the Belmont Inn at 7 p.m. Thursday, with a $50 prize for the winning team. You can reserve your table by messaging “The Mike on the Mic” show on Facebook or by calling the Belmont Inn.