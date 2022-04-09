We live in a day and time when kindness is so needed.
I have no idea why but people these days, especially on social media, seem to use their voices for expressing the displeasures in their lives rather than celebrating the successes and why we are Blessed.
And we are just that.
Having said that, I have witnessed some of the greatest acts of kindness over the past few years. The struggle is real for many and for those of you who have worked hard to support local businesses, help a friend who is in need, or even send words of encouragement, I applaud you.
In my business of putting on shows, I drive a lot. I put more than 2,500 miles each month on my car and drive through small towns constantly. I love the names of streets I come across, the names of businesses, and even in one town, I stopped at a gas station that was also a laundry and law office, all in one.
So if you get caught stealing Cheetos, need to clean the orange cheese powder that gets all over your clothes, and then require legal advice to reduce your theft charge, they are your one-stop-shop.
I was driving through the small town of Belton. I was on my way to Abbeville to do my radio show when I had to stop my car immediately because something caught my eye. Did I just see what I thought I saw?
Yes, I did. In someone’s front yard was a huge sign that read in all capital letters and an exclamation point “DO NOT MOW!”
Is this an issue in South Carolina? People mowing other people’s yards?
But as I read into the message and intent of the sign, I became more inquisitive. Were the owners of the property upset because whoever mowed their yard did so? I am guessing that if they went out of their way to make a sign, this happens on a frequent basis. People mowing this one person’s yard, the one chosen yard in all of Belton to mow.
If it was a roped-in area, I would be guessing that this was a specific area that couldn’t be mowed for some reason. But no, this was in the middle of their front yard.
How dare someone mow their yard? This calls for legal action. If they don’t know of a lawyer, I could recommend one where they could also fill up their mower with gas and clean their sweaty clothes. One-stop-shop.
And to the mowing secret admirer, I have some advice. There are plenty of yards out there that would be honored to be mowed by you. Don’t be stuck on that one field of grass that doesn’t want you. I know that it is difficult to accept, but the people who live there went out of their way to make a sign and clearly don’t want you there anymore.
I’ll tell you what. You can come to my house any time and mow my yard. And I want you to feel appreciated so while you are here, you can take out the garbage, wash the dishes, dust and vacuum.
And if you are cute and single, I will ask “What’s your sign?” Too soon?
Don’t forget that The Funniest Man in America, James Gregory, will be at the Abbeville Opera House on May 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. After two sold-out shows last year, he is back for two more shows. Get your tickets now at abbevillecitysc.com.