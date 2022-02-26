If I don’t make it to heaven, I will spend eternity in a Home Depot.
Some people have a fear of snakes or spiders. Some, a fear of heights. For me, my biggest fear is explaining to employees in orange vests the supplies I need to fix something in my home.
I am not handy in any way, shape, or form. I always say about us Jewish people that we are the chosen people, not the handy people. If you have ever seen “Fiddler on the Roof,” you know that he was up there fiddling. Thank God he wasn’t trying to replace shingles. That would turn out really bad. I did that as a joke one time when I was on stage and someone yelled from the audience, “Jewish people are handy. The most famous Jewish person of all time was a carpenter.”
I looked at him and set the record straight. “Sir, Neil Diamond is a singer. I am not sure where you got carpenter from.”
I do own a set of tools, but Lord if I ever had to use them, I would need a help desk phone number. “Yes, hi, how do you use a wrench and why are there four of them in this set?” Eh, who am I kidding; I haven’t even opened this set that I got as a housewarming gift back in 2003.
My whole family is full of people who don’t know a torque from a Phillips head screwdriver and it goes without saying that if it doesn’t involve food, comedy, or family drama, my family knows nothing about it. Our doctor is Jewish, our family lawyer is Jewish, our accountant is as well. The professionals we know in any field that require home improvement or car maintenance, our brethren are nowhere to be found.
I wish I could go back to high school and sign up for basic shop class. I can remember talking with my adviser about how to fill my open first period class and having her tell me, “Mike, you must select an elective for first period. It is either shop class 101 or you can take up an instrument in band class.” Based on my experience and knowledge, I suddenly fell in love with the idea of playing the baritone for the next four years.
Truthfully, I can’t do much of anything that involves manual labor. I can’t build, paint, landscape, or anything that anyone would find useful. I am only good at entertaining the masses and writing from time to time. Some would change places with me and I am totally willing to do so to learn handy skills. There was a time when we had a family gathering and my uncle complained of his engine light coming on in the car. I remembered someone telling me long ago that if the car is driving fine, this could be that the gas cap isn’t screwed on all the way. I answered, “let me look at it.” Sure enough, loose gas cap was the culprit and my family was in awe when the car started up with no engine light.
That was when I knew I needed to convert as I had gone above and beyond what my tribe allows for technical knowledge.
Now in my 40s, going to Home Depot still scares me. I am hoping that some day I will learn the basics of fixing simple issues and I will get over my fear of tools and fixing issues around the home.
Now, if you will excuse me. I am going to go feed some snakes, then off to skydiving and finish my day doing some public speaking. Anything, just keep me out of Home Depot.