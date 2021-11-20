Here I am sitting in my room at the lovely Belmont Inn in Abbeville, South Carolina. It seems like this place is a haven for a writer who experiences something different every time I’m here.
My trip this week was no exception although this time, my television was the culprit.
I walked into my room to find the television on and somehow was too lazy to pick up the remote and change it from the “Finding Bigfoot” marathon. I had never actually seen the show, but have been told many times about the legendary television program (See what I did there).
I am not judging those that believe in Bigfoot. Bigfoot might be real. For all I know, he could be somewhere playing Poker with the Loch Ness and the Abominable Snowman sipping on some suds. What I am saying is that the show might make me believe that Jerry Springer might be more educational. If you’re booing me right now, all I can say is that “You don’t know me, you don’t know me.”
I am on episode number four today. The announcer just said, “Stay tuned and find out if they finally meet face to face with Bigfoot himself.” Is there a line in Vegas I can bet on this? I am betting on an episode five… and six... This show could very well last longer than the Simpsons.
One woman on the show claimed that she had a close encounter with Bigfoot. She said she has never seen a creature with so much hair on its body. Of course, she has never met my Uncle Mark. Also, she showed one of the footprints. His foot wasn’t impressive; he could walk into any Foot Locker and buy some running shoes. Size 11, maybe 12 at largest. And in one of the episodes, one of the Bigfoot investigators was wearing a Cleveland Browns hat. Between his job and his football allegiance, I was wondering which causes him more disappointment. I wonder if he starts every season of the TV show claiming “This is our year.”
I love what they say on their walkie talkies in the middle of the night on the show.
“What was that? It sounded like an owl but I have no idea what that was.” I’ve got a guess. Or how about “I just saw one on the highway and after the car passed, it disappeared.” Maybe Sasquatch called for Uber or got picked up while hitchhiking.
The Bigfoot Hunters did make a fatal error on the show I would like to discuss. They left a trail of donuts out and hoped they would catch him on camera. You could tell they were cheap store bought donuts.
Look, Bigfoot has been around hundreds of years, OK? He’s not going to be tempted by garbage donuts. Had they tried to lure him with the maple bacon donuts from Two Brews in Abbeville, they would’ve stood a chance. Heck, they may have even gotten a photo shoot and an interview with the big hairy monster himself.
In 2017, actor Rob Lowe told of a near death encounter with Bigfoot but was spared his life. Maybe Bigfoot is a fan of “St. Elmo’s Fire” or maybe he lets the good actors go. If so, in the same predicament, Keanu Reeves wouldn’t have lived to tell the story.
If they do find Bigfoot, maybe they can find the second sock to about every pair of socks I own. That show will go on even longer than this one.
I am thankful for many things this Thanksgiving. Thankful for God, my family, my friends, The Belmont Inn, Two Brews donuts, and Rob Lowe still being alive. Amen.
