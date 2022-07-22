QUESTION: We have a 3-1/2-year-old and each night we have a routine that we go through with her — bath, pajamas, brush, choose two books and read them, sing a couple of songs, and pray before lights out. Bedtime typically falls between 7:30 and 8 p.m. each night and she sleeps soundly for about 11-12 hours. We try to go through the routine calmly but most evenings, she finds some way to deviate from it. Almost every evening, she ends up having a screaming meltdown because we’ve told her the next step, given her time to respond, and she procrastinates in a big way. We’ve tried skipping books and songs as a consequence, to no avail. Last night, for instance, when it was time to go to her room to read, she threw herself on the floor and screamed bloody murder. We ended up having to carry her into her room. What can we do to make bedtime happier and calmer? I don’t want her last thoughts as she closes her eyes to be about the meltdown that just ensued!

ANSWER: Oh, let me assure you that if the last thought before she closes her eyes and goes to sleep is about what horrible parents you are, it’s fine. That is not likely to be her last pre-sleep thought, by the way. But if it is, so what? The fact that your little maniac sleeps for 12 hours after a tantrum clearly means she isn’t traumatized by her meltdowns or having nightmares of the two of you turning into golems.

