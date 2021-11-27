Question: We hear a lot about college football’s Heisman Trophy. Why is it called the Heisman? (Asked by a curious football fan on the 50-yard line.)
Reply: The Heisman Memorial Trophy Award (less formally known as the Heisman, or the Heisman Trophy) was created in 1935 by New York City’s Downtown Athletic Club and was originally called the DAC Trophy. It was intended to honor the best college football player east of the Mississippi River. Today, however, the trophy is awarded annually to the player deemed the most outstanding player in collegiate football in the country.
The Heisman name came about in 1936 when the DAC trophy was renamed following the death of the Club’s athletic director John Heisman, who had a long athletic career. He played for Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania. He served as the head football coach of Oberlin College, Auburn University, Clemson University, Rice University and the University of Pennsylvania. He also served as a football, basketball and baseball head coach and athletic director at Georgia Tech.
The trophy itself is a bronze statue that depicts a football player side-stepping and straight-arming a tackler. It is awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust each year in early December before the post-season bowl games. The Heisman is one of the oldest and most prized awards in college football.
You are probably wondering how the winner is selected. It’s done by voting, with three categories of persons eligible to vote for the award winner:
- Sports journalists. There are 870 media voters, 145 voters from each of six regions.
- Previous Heisman winners.
- Fans. A survey collected by ESPN.com constitutes one Heisman vote.
Each voter identifies three selections, ranking them in order. The top ranking is given three points, the second is given two points, and the third is given one point. An accounting firm is responsible for the tabulation of points.
There you have it. Who’s your pick for this year’s Heisman?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Football isn’t a contact sport. It’s a collision sport. Dancing is a contact sport.” — Vince Lombardi