Question: We hear popular soft drinks referred to as either “soda” or “pop.” Why the difference, and which is it? (Asked by a curious soft-drink drinker.)
Reply: The answer to this question sort of depends on where you live. The variations seem to be regional. I came across a review of an article in the Journal of English Linguistics titled “Soda or Pop?” It included a survey and had a map of regional usages.
Whatever you call them, Americans love the common nonalcoholic carbonated beverages, with an average consumption of more than 43 gallons per year for every person in the U.S. (according to The Statistical Abstract of the United States).
Here’s where the regional usages of the terms dominate.
“Pop” is used predominantly in the Northwest, the Great Plains and the Midwest. The word was originated by a British poet in 1812, who wrote, “A new manufacture of a nectar, between soda water and ginger beer, and called ‘pop,’ because ‘pop goes the cork’ when it is drawn.”
“Soda” is prevalent in the Northeast, Missouri, Illinois and parts of California. “Soda” is derived from “soda water.” The fizziness of soda water caused the term “soda” to be associated with carbonated soft drinks.
And here’s another!
“Coke” is generally used throughout the South, New Mexico, and other states in the West. “Coke” is a rather obvious derivation from Coca-Cola, the brand name of the soft drink originally manufactured in Atlanta.
Coca-Cola was formulated by a druggist and originally contained cola leaves and cola nut, giving it some cocaine content. This is no longer the case, and the amount of cocaine in the original beverage remains unknown. However, it was promoted as a patent medicine that would cure “all nervous infections.” It is said that Southerners called the drink “dope,” with Coke delivery trucks being called “dope wagons.”
So, take your choice: soda, pop or coke. We Americans have moved around so much that you can hear all three terms used anywhere.
