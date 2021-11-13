Dihydrogen monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless and kills hundreds of people every year.
Most of these deaths are caused by accidental inhalation of DHMO, but the dangers of dihydrogen monoxide do not stop there.
Prolonged exposure to its solid form can cause severe tissue damage. Symptoms of DHMO ingestion might include excessive sweating and urination, and possibly a bloating feeling, nausea, and body electrolyte imbalance.
Dihydrogen oxide:
might cause severe burns.
contributes to the erosion of our natural landscape
accelerates corrosion and rusting of many metals
might cause electrical failures and decrease effectiveness of automobile brakes
Contamination reaches epidemic proportions. Quantities of dihydrogen monoxide have been found in every stream, lake, and reservoir in America today. But the pollution is global, and the contaminant has even been found in Antarctic ice. DHMO has caused millions of dollars of property damage in the Midwest and California.
Despite the danger, dihydrogen monoxide is often used:
as an industrial solvent and coolant
in nuclear power plants
as a fire retardant
Even after washing, produce remains contaminated by this chemical.
Companies dump waste DHMO into rivers and the oceans, and nothing can be done to stop them because this practice is still legal. The impact on wildlife is extreme, and we cannot afford to ignore it any longer!
Just having a little fun today. DHMO is a synonym for H2O. Dihydrogen — two hydrogen (H2) — and monoxide — one oxygen (O).
Replace every DHMO or dihydrogen monoxide in the message above with “water” and you’ll get the joke (if you haven’t already). The warning is part of a joke/hoax that has been around on the internet for some time, back as far as 1990. It is thought to be authored by a couple of college students, who evidently had some time on their hands.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Keep your head above DHMO.