Question: Are the kiwi bird and the kiwi fruit related?
Reply: Well, not really. You don’t usually come across a bird with a fruit. However, there is a correlation, or perhaps a resemblance. The kiwi bird is a flightless, nocturnal bird found only in New Zealand. Named for their cry, they are brownish or grayish in color with hair-like plumage. Kiwis are about a foot tall and weigh on the order of five pounds. They have slender bills, minute wings and no external tail.
The other kiwi (the fruit) grows on a grape-like vine and is native to south-central China. Sometimes known as a Chinese gooseberry, the kiwi is a small, round fruit with fuzzy, greenish-brown skin that roughly resembles the plumage of the kiwi bird. The fruit was brought to New Zealand in the early 1900s, and the country is now a major producer. I suppose the fruit’s resemblance to the bird is how it got its name.
Question: Are all fish cold-blooded?
Reply: For the most part, yes. But there are a couple exceptions. Cold-blooded means the body temperature of the creature varies with the external temperature. Warm-blooded creatures (such as us humans) maintain a relatively constant body temperature, irrespective of the surrounding temperature. There are a couple of fish that have body temperatures higher than that of the surrounding water: tuna and mackerel sharks. And so, they may be termed warm-blooded.
Cold-blooded fish lose internal heat in circulating blood to the water passing through the gills, and the body temperature is usually within a degree of the surrounding water temperature. Tuna and mackerel sharks, however, have a system whereby internal heat in the warm blood going to the gills is transferred to the cold blood coming from the gills. As a result, yellowfin and skipjack tuna have body temperatures that can vary from 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above the water temperature.
Their cousin, the bluefin tuna, might better qualify as a warm-blooded fish, though. Bluefin maintains a fairly constant body temperature, varying only a few degrees over a much wider range of water temperature. Ask Charlie or any mermaid you happen to see.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Why do people say they are having a tuna-fish sandwich? No one ever says they are having a chicken-bird sandwich.” — Anonymous