Question: Suppose you have an ice cube floating in a glass of water that is full to the brim. What happens when the ice cube melts completely? Is the water level lower? Is the glass still full? Or does some water spill? (Asked by a high school science student.)

Reply: This is an old one. I have the question in one of my textbooks, so I better know the answers — which are no, yes and no. No, the water level doesn’t fall; yes, the glass is still full; and no, none of the water spills. Let’s take a look at why.

Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.

Tags