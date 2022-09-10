Question: Suppose you have an ice cube floating in a glass of water that is full to the brim. What happens when the ice cube melts completely? Is the water level lower? Is the glass still full? Or does some water spill? (Asked by a high school science student.)
Reply: This is an old one. I have the question in one of my textbooks, so I better know the answers — which are no, yes and no. No, the water level doesn’t fall; yes, the glass is still full; and no, none of the water spills. Let’s take a look at why.
As we know, ice is less dense than water. This is why ice floats in water. Using Archimedes’ principal on buoyancy, it can be shown that if the density of an object is less than that of a fluid, then the object will rise and float in the fluid. A fluid is either a liquid or a gas — a substance that “flows.” A helium balloon rises because it is less dense than air.
It turns out that the density of ice is about 92% of that of fresh water. Also, we can show with a little math (I’ll spare you) that 92% of the ice cube’s volume will be submerged in the water. We see only the “tip of the iceberg,” so to speak. This means that the amount of water displaced by the cube is 92% of its volume. Imagine picking up the ice cube and that its “hole” in the water remains. The volume of this hole is 92% of that of the ice cube.
So, when the ice cube melts completely, how much or what is the volume of the resulting water? Well, since the density of ice is 92% of that of water, the volume of the water in the ice cube is 92% of the volume of the ice cube, which just fills the “hole” and keeps the glass full to the brim. Think about it.
