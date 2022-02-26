Question: Dr. Wilson, we are studying astronomy in science class and learned that only one side of the moon is seen from the Earth.
In other words, one side of the moon is always facing the Earth. The book says this is because its revolution and rotational periods are equal. Would you please explain this so I can better understand it? Thank you. — (Submitted by a high school student who wants to remain anonymous.)
Reply: You are not alone. I remember when first reading this standard explanation of seeing only one side of the moon, and not really understanding why the periods being equal makes it so.
First, let’s distinguish between “revolution” and “rotation.”
Revolution is the movement of one object around another. For example, the Earth’s revolution is around the sun. However, an object is said to be in rotation when it rotates about an internal axis. The Earth rotates about an internal axis that lies near the north and south poles. The time it takes for a complete revolution or a complete rotation is called a “period.”
(Pop quiz: What is the period of the Earth’s revolution? How about the period of the Earth’s rotation? See answers at the end.)
To understand why we see only one side of the moon, consider the following analogy. Visualize yourself on a circle facing a lamp on a table at the center. Then imagine moving sidewise (sidestepping) around the circle, while always facing the lamp.
Consider the directions you face while making the revolution. Say you start facing east (E, standing to the west, looking east). After sidestepping to the right 90 degrees, or a quarter of the revolution, you would be facing north (N); after 180 degrees, west (W); after 270 degrees, south (S); and after 360 degrees, back to facing east. See if you can sketch this out on a piece of paper to help visualize it for yourself.
Now, think of the orientations of your body alone. Consider the directions you made in one complete rotation around the axis of your body (E, N, W, S, E), in the same time as the revolution period. Without making the revolution around the lamp, you could have made the same changes in direction simply by standing in place and making one rotation (turning in place). Thus, always facing the lamp while making a revolution requires a simultaneous rotation, each with the same period.
Such is the case with the moon. Consequently, the same side of the moon is always facing towards the Earth. The period of lunar rotation is a little over 29.5 days. (Actually, a little more than the same side of the moon is seen because of the variations in the moon’s orbit.)
The dark side of the moon refers to the side of the moon that is always away from us. It’s “dark” in the sense that it is always the far side of the moon we cannot see. This side does receive intervals of sunlight, however, like other bodies in the solar system. Observations of the far, or “dark,” side of the moon were not available until picture-taking satellites orbited the moon.
(Answers to pop quiz: the period of the Earth’s revolution is one year, or roughly 365 days. The period of the Earth’s rotation is one day, or 24 hours.)
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” — Mark Twain