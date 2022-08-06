Question: I have noticed that skim milk has a bluish color. Why is this? (Asked by a local grocery store clerk.)
Reply: Whole milk appears white. Yet, when you skim the milk, do you skim off some of that color? Well, yes, in a sense. But let’s first look at colors, or rather, the wavelengths of light perceived by our eyes.
White light is made up of all the wavelengths (or colors) in the visible spectrum. The long wavelength end of the spectrum appears red, and the short end of the spectrum appears blue. In between, there are the wavelength colors of “ROY G BIV.” This is the acronym used to remember the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.
So, why does something appear a certain color? It depends on the reflected wavelength. When you shine light onto a substance and it appears white, it is because all the wavelengths are reflected. If you are wearing a red sweater, it appears red because the dye in the sweater reflects red light wavelengths while absorbing all others. For a blue sweater, the dye absorbs all wavelengths and reflects the color blue. Basically, the color we perceive depends on the makeup of the substance.
Now back to your question. Milk is about 87% water and 13% solids. Those solids contain several substances, including protein casein, calcium complexes and fats. The solids absorb some wavelengths, but the combined scattering from all the suspended particles (as a colloid) give a white color.
With skim (or fat-free) milk, the fat globules are removed. Casein protein makes up about 80% of milk’s protein. It scatters some blue light, and without the fat globules, the skim milk appears bluish.
You may have also noticed that some whole milk appears slightly yellow in color. This could be the result of the cow’s diet. Those diets that are high in carotene (the yellow pigment found in carrots) will contain more vitamin A, which has a yellowish color. Carotene is a fat-soluble form of vitamin A and therefore is removed when the fat is skimmed from the milk.
