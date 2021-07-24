We understand the meaning of “the whole nine yards,” but we want to know its origin and why it’s nine yards instead of some other number. It would be more meaningful if it were “the whole ten yards,” because that would make it a “first down.” (Asked by a football fan via cyberspace.)
Reply: Of course, the phrase “the whole nine yards” means “all of it,” “the whole thing,” or “everything.” However, you’re not going to get a “first and ten” with regard to the origin as it does not appear the term refers to football.
While there is no real consensus of the origin of the phrase, several theories pertaining to its origin have been advanced. Here are some of the more popular ones:
Supposedly, nine yards was the amount of cloth that was needed by a tailor to make a suit. When the tailor used “the whole nine yards,” it meant that he gave you full measure and used everything.
In World WarII, ammunition belts for machine guns were supposedly nine yards long. Gunners would blast the enemy, giving them “the whole nine yards.”
At one time, ready-mix cement trucks carried nine cubic yards of cement. If you took “the whole nine yards,” you got a full load.
Another reference is to wedding veils, which vary in length. In high society, it was fashionable to have an extra-long veil nine yards in length, and in doing so, the bride wore “the whole nine yards.”
Finally, we arrive at the incident when an American broke the long jump record with a leap of 27 feet and half an inch. Newspapers reported that he went “the whole nine yards.”
So, while it’s not a football term, you can take your pick on any one of these origin stories. Maybe you can share a few of them at your next office party.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “I always have trouble remembering three things: faces, names, and … I can’t remember what the third thing is.” — Fred A. Allen