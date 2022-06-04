Question:Why do beans give you gas? (Asked by a curious bean burrito eater.)
Reply: I’ve answered this one before, but I’ll do so again for a new bean eater. Yes, beans are the musical fruit! And the composer of the music is the rich dietary fiber content of the beans. These are insoluble saccharides (sugars) that your digestive tract doesn’t break down to use for energy as it would for simple sugars and starch.
The bean fiber passes unaltered through the mouth, stomach and small intestine to the large intestine. Unlike some other animals, humans lack the enzyme needed to metabolize the fiber sugars. However, the large intestine is home to bacteria that can do the job. In the process, the bacteria release nitrogen, hydrogen and carbon dioxide gases as waste products from the fermentation process. Other compounds, such as smelly hydrogen sulfide, are produced.
Eating more beans means more fiber intake, and more gas is produced. This can cause uncomfortable pressure. If it becomes too great, an aromatic flatus is emitted. (How’s that for political correctness?)
How can this be reduced or prevented? Soaking and rinsing the beans before cooking will wash some of the fiber away. There is an enzyme that can break down the fiber sugars before they reach the large intestine. Beano is an over-the-counter product that contains this enzyme, which is produced by a fungus.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The more you toot, the better you feel; so let’s have beans for every meal.”
