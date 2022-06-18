Question: Why do men go bald, but still have facial hair (beards)?
Reply: As promised at the end of last week’s column, I have the answer!
Men go bald for several reasons, but a common one is that some men carry a specific gene that causes the body to convert testosterone hormone into a substance called DHT. (I’ll save you from giving the full name for the acronym.) DHT damages the follicles in the scalp hair, so the more testosterone you have, the balder you can be.
However, facial hair grows because of testosterone. Testosterone and facial hair begin at puberty. Young men shed their peach fuzz and start to sprout hairs — a few on the chin and upper lip. My son at that age was so proud of his newfound mustache. I told him it looked like a football game: 11 on each side!
So, that which causes facial hair in some men can actually reduce the hair on top of their heads if they have the baldness gene that produces DHT. If a man does not have the gene, he can have plenty of hair on his head and on his chin.
Women produce less testosterone than men and generally don’t develop much facial hair. However, both sexes are sensitive to testosterone in particular areas. Men and women both have underarm and pubic hair. While testosterone stimulates hair growth, genetics are what determine how thick and dark the hair will be. So, if you go bald or can’t grow a goatee, it’s your family tree and not your hormone levels.
A few more facts to round out this column. The average full-headed person has on the order of 100,000 scalp hairs. People lose up to 100 hairs a day, as evidenced by your comb or brush. Human hair occurs everywhere on the body except for the soles of the feet, the palms of the hands, the lips and the eyelids (apart from the eyelashes). A person’s hair has its own cycle of growth. Generally, hair grows for a few years, rests for a few months, sheds, and new hair grows in its place. The rate or speed of hair growth is about 0.5 inches per month, or about six inches per year (but most people get a haircut before then).
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Indeed, even the very hairs of your head are all numbered.” — Luke 12:7
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.