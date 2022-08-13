Question: We see a lot of “gluten-free” products on the store shelves these days. What is gluten and is there a problem eating it? (Asked by a curious food-conscious column reader.)

Reply: Gluten (from the Latin “glue”) is a protein found in wheat and related grains, such as rye and barley. When making bread from these grains, the gluten gives elasticity to the dough, helping it rise and keep shape. Gluten often gives the bread a chewy texture. Worldwide, gluten is a major source of protein, which is essential to good health.

