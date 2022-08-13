Question: We see a lot of “gluten-free” products on the store shelves these days. What is gluten and is there a problem eating it? (Asked by a curious food-conscious column reader.)
Reply: Gluten (from the Latin “glue”) is a protein found in wheat and related grains, such as rye and barley. When making bread from these grains, the gluten gives elasticity to the dough, helping it rise and keep shape. Gluten often gives the bread a chewy texture. Worldwide, gluten is a major source of protein, which is essential to good health.
There seems to be an abundance of gluten-free foods on the grocery store shelves these days. This is good news for people with celiac disease who should not eat gluten. Celiac disease is an abnormal immune response to gluten that affects the digestive process of the small intestine and leads to a variety of complications.
The disease has no cure, but is manageable with a gluten-free diet.
It is estimated that only one percent of Americans have this disease, and it is often mild and remains undiagnosed.
For those with severe celiac disease, a gluten-free diet is essential. But in general, are gluten-free products better for you, even if you don’t have celiac disease?
This question is summed up on WebMD by Dr. Peter Green, MD, director of the Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University. “The market for gluten-free products is exploding,” he said. “Why exactly we don’t know. Many people may just perceive that a gluten-free diet is healthier. ... Unless people are careful, a gluten-free diet can lack vitamins, minerals and fiber.”
