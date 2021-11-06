Question: What are all these types of chicken eggs you see in the grocery store? What other eggs can be safely consumed? (Asked by a curious consumer.)
Reply: There are a variety of eggs to choose from in stores today. You have medium, large and extra-large eggs. Then, there’s free-range eggs, cage-free eggs, organic eggs, Omega-3 eggs and a bunch of combinations. Also, you have white eggs and brown eggs, with the latter usually costing more.
Free-range implies that the chicken roams freely outside. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires only that the birds spend part of the time outside to use this label, which raises the question, how “free” are cage-free chickens and their eggs? Cage-free means that the birds are not kept in a cage, but are confined to a barn or some other building rather than a cage.
Organic eggs come from chickens that have been fed all-natural foods that do not contain any pesticides or herbicides. Omega-3 eggs come from hens that have been given special food that promotes production of the fatty acid Omega-3, which is advertised to be good for your heart.
In general, white eggs come from white chickens and brown eggs come from brown (or reddish-brown) chickens. The nutritional value of brown and white eggs is almost identical. The higher price of brown eggs does not reflect better quality, but that specific breeds of brown hens are larger than white ones and require more food, hence the higher cost.
When it comes to edible eggs, you have a large choice of type, size, flavor and cost. Here’s a list of egg sources, which may not be complete: duck, goose, quail, ostrich, pigeon, pheasant, partridge, emu, gull and guinea fowl.
And, you are not restricted to bird eggs! There are also eggs from fish: sturgeon, salmon, cod, shaker, hake and whitefish. These may not seem as palatable as regular eggs, but they can be expensive. For example, caviar made from the roe (eggs) of sturgeon can cost hundreds of dollars an ounce.
I’ll stop there. I don’t want to egg you on.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.