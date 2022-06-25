This column is dedicated to Peter Lawrence Berra (May 12, 1925-Sept. 22, 2015). Better known as “Yogi,” he was not only a baseball icon, but also a source of witticisms and malapropisms. These were not only humorous, but really made you think. Here are a few “Yogi-isms” for you to think about and enjoy!
• When you come to a fork in the road, take it.
• You can observe a lot by just watching.
• It ain’t over till it’s over.
• It’s like déjà vu all over again.
• No one goes there nowadays. It’s too crowded.
• Baseball is 90% mental and the other half is physical.
• A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.
• Always go to other people’s funerals. Otherwise, they won’t come to yours.
• You better cut the pizza into four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.
• I usually take a two-hour nap from one to four.
• Never answer an anonymous letter.
• The future ain’t what it used to be.
• It gets late early out here.
• Pair up in threes.
• It was impossible to get a conversation going. Everybody was talking too much.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you’re going, because you might not get there.” — Yogi
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.