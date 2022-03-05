Here’s some trivia I’ve been saving up for you — very important stuff!
• Trivia was the Roman goddess of crossroads. People met at the crossroads and exchanged gossip.
• It takes a lobster approximately seven years to grow to be about 1 pound.
• The longest name in the Bible is Mahershalalhashbaz. (Isaiah 8:1)
• The first church bells in the U.S. were installed in the tower of Boston’s Old North Church in 1745. Yes, that’s where Paul Revere had his lanterns hung 30 years later on April 18, 1775. One if by land, and two if by sea.
• Chickens lay eggs small end first. (Makes good sense.)
• Longest lifespans:
Mammals: humans (100+ years)
Reptiles: giant tortoises (150 years)
Birds: turkey buzzards (118 years)
Animal: quahog (200 years)
(And we humans think that we age well!)
• The largest human organ is the skin, with an average surface area of about 25 square feet.
• The first Rose Bowl game was played in 1902 in Pasadena, Calif. The University of Michigan beat Stanford 49-0.
• SWAT as in SWAT team stands for Special Weapons and Tactics.
• There is no synonym for “thesaurus.” That is, you can’t find thesaurus in a thesaurus. The word comes from the Greek word for “a treasure.”
Well, there you have the trivia. Some time ago, I published some thoughts on using a cart while shopping. A friend asked me to repeat these. They occurred while Christmas shopping as I recall, but they still apply today. I was in a couple big retail stores pushing my buggie (cart), and these suggestions came to mind:
• Side aisles connecting to the main aisles should have stop signs. See-around corner mirrors would help, too.
• Buggie pushers should stay on the right. Passing lanes would be great — to get around those stalled shoppers.
• Put horns on buggies so we can warn other shoppers.
• No stopping for gossiping with other shoppers.
• Have an Aisle Patrol to enforce these rules! Particularly double parkers. Tow ’em!
• Have frequent rest areas where frustrated buggie drivers can relax and get over their “aisle rage.”
OK, so I’m a shopping Grinch — bah humbug!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Don’t tell your problems to people: eighty percent don’t care, and twenty percent are glad you have them.” — Lou Holtz
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or email curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.