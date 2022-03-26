No questions today, so I’ll just ramble about some things I find curious.
Have you ever noticed how parts of the human anatomy are used in common expressions?
• Stick your neck out.
• The shoe’s on the other foot.
• A good head on her shoulders.
• A chip on his shoulder.
• Put your foot down.
• You’re pulling my leg.
• A nose for news.
• Give them a hand.
• Turn the other cheek.
• That touches my heart.
• Keep your eyes and ears open.
And there are a bunch more you can probably think of.
Then, there’s a few “holy” exclamations:
• Holy cow
• Holy terror
• Holy Moses
• Holy Moly
• Holy Hanna
• Holy Toledo
• Holy mackerel
And so on … you can probably think of some more.
You know I like to use quotes for the C.P.S. (Curious Post Script). One person who made some good humorous quotes was Bob Hope. He, Leslie Townes Hope, was born in England in 1903, the fifth of seven sons. He died in 2003, more than 100 years old. Here are some of Bob’s quotes:
• “Four of us slept in one bed. When it got cold, mother threw in another brother.”
• “That’s how I learned to dance. Waiting for the bathroom.”
• “I have performed for 12 presidents and entertained only six.”
• After receiving the Congressional Gold Medal: “I feel very humble, but I think I have the strength of character to fight it.”
• After turning 70: “You still chase women, but only downhill.”
• After turning 80: “That’s the time of your life when your birthday suit needs pressing.”
• After turning 90: “You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.”
• After turning 100: “I don’t feel old. In fact, I don’t feel anything until noon. Then it’s time for my nap.”
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): None needed. Can’t top those above.
Curious about something? Send your questions to Dr. Jerry D. Wilson, College of Science and Mathematics, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649, or e-mail curiosity.corner@yahoo.com. Selected questions will appear in the Curiosity Corner.