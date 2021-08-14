Question: Why are there different electrical voltages in the U.S. (110 V) and in Europe (220 V)?
Answer: Many travelers to Europe have difficulty with their electrical appliances because the United States and a handful of other countries in the Americas use 110 V/60 Hz electricity, whereas Europe and most other countries of the world use a 220 V/50 Hz system. (The 60 Hz and the 50 Hz are frequencies of the alternating voltages.)
As a result, using appliances in Europe designed to run on U.S. voltage can cause some real problems. For example, a 110-V hairdryer used in a 220-V European outlet could quickly burn up because of the higher voltage.
Why different voltages? There is a historical explanation. In 1879, Thomas Edison invented an improved incandescent light bulb. He realized the need for an electrical distribution system to provide power for lighting and built a 110-V DC (direct current) system that initially provided power in Manhattan, N.Y. The D.C. system, with large wire conductors and big voltage drops, was somewhat cumbersome with limited distance distribution.
George Westinghouse introduced a distribution system based on 110-V AC (alternating current). AC allows the voltage to be changed through the use of transformers. This allowed transmission at higher voltages and less current, thereby reducing line losses due to conductor resistance (joule heat) and making for greater transmission distances. AC voltage generation took over from DC voltage generation with the use of 110 V/60 Hz. There was some variation, from 110 V to 115 V, as there still is today.
By the time most European countries got around to developing electrical distribution systems, engineers had figured out how to make 220-V light bulbs. These bulbs did not burn out as quickly at 110-V bulbs, making them more economical. So, around the beginning of the 20th century in Germany, 220 V/50 Hz generation was adopted and spread throughout Europe. The United States stayed with 110 V/ 60 Hz because of the big investment in 110-V equipment. However, voltage between 220 V and 240 V is available on the U.S. three-wire system.
Because of the voltage difference, travelers to Europe usually need to take a voltage converter with them. Nowadays, some devices, such as hairdryers and curlers, are designed to operate on either 110 V/60 Hz or 220 V/50 Hz by switching from one to the other. Equipment rated at 50 Hz or 60 Hz will usually operate on either cycle. However, some devices, such as electric plug-in clocks that use AC frequency for timing, will not function well.
One final note. Various countries use different plugs for normal outlets. For example, in North/South America, plugs have vertical prongs (like ours). In Europe, they have round prongs. In Great Britain, they use three prongs. In Australia, they use slanted prongs. When going abroad, think about taking a plug adapter kit for connecting to foreign outlets.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It’s already tomorrow in Australia.” — Charles Schulz