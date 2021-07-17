uestion: Dr. Wilson, you explained in a recent article where the term “touchdown” in football came from. How about “punt”? (Asked by a shy football fan.)
Reply: Well, I’m glad you related that to football, because there is punt, punt and punt — three of them! I’ve done several columns on how tough the English language is, and this is a good place to have an English lesson before I answer the question. Please take notes. There will be a quiz next period!
English has a bunch of words that are confusing. For example, there are “homophones,” or words that are spelled differently but sound the same, like heel and heal. (“I hope that bruise on my heel will heal.”) Then, you have “homographs,” or words that are spelled the same, but pronounced differently, like wound and wound. (“I wound the bandage around the wound on my arm.”) Finally, there are “homonyms,” or words that are spelled the same and pronounced the same, but have different meanings, like bear and bear. (“I can’t bear to see the bear taken from the zoo.”)
“Punt” is in the last category, and as I mentioned earlier, there are three of them: punt, punt and punt. All are pronounced and spelled the same, but have different meanings.
The first punt refers to a flat-bottom boat, which comes from the Latin ponto. (Does “pontoon” ring a bell?)
The second punt refers to the dimple in the bottom of a glass wine bottle — thought to have come from the French pontil, the iron rod used to hold and shape soft glass.
And finally, the football punt, which means to drop and kick the ball before it hits the ground. In rugby, they have a “drop kick,” which is when you let the ball hit the ground and kick the ball on the bounce.
It is not known for sure, but it’s possible that this forcible forward kick comes from the idea of pushing a punt (boat) with a punt pole used to force the boat forward. This is opposed to “bunt,” which is when a baseball player gently taps a pitched ball without swinging.
Are you confused? So am I. Forget the quiz next period!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “What is mind? No matter. What is matter? No mind.” —George Berkeley