Question: Why do people close one eye when sighting a gun? (Asked by a curious shooter.)
Reply: First of all, some vision background. We humans have binocular vision. With two eyes located side-by-side in the front of the head, each eye takes a view of the same area but from a slightly different angle. As a result, each eye picks up some visual information that the other doesn’t. The two images are sent to the brain for some processing, which results in a combined image that is a three-dimensional stereo picture. The word “stereo” comes from the Greek word meaning “solid,” or “firm.” With stereo vision, we see an object as a solid in three dimensions — not just a flat surface, but a third dimension that gives depth perception to our vision.
Back to shooting with one eye closed. Not everyone needs to close one eye when shooting, but most of us do because of what is known as binocular rivalry. If you sight a gun with one eye, what you see is not identical to what you see if you sight with the other eye. Some people can mentally compensate for the competing images, but most find it distractive and close one eye.
In aiming, most people tend to use what is known as the dominant (or master) eye, which generally has better vision. Here is a test for determining whether you are right eye dominate or left eye dominate:
With your arm extended, point and sight your finger at an object (the target) with both eyes open. It doesn’t matter which hand you use for this. Then, alternately close one eye, followed by the other. Your finger will be better lined up with your dominate eye.
In some instances, the dominate eye may not give the better vision. For example, suppose the focal lengths of the eyes differ so that one eye is farsighted and one eye is nearsighted. Then, some people may use the farsighted eye for long-distance sighting, and the nearsighted eye for short-distance sighting. Also, I read those safe, responsible hunters will have their eyes tested for color and vision blindness regularly. Color-blind hunters may have trouble identifying game species or their sex — even with the dominant eye.
