Quiz time! You’ve been getting off easy lately, so let’s get the gray matter working. See how you do. It’s designed to make you think.
1. The United States penny is composed chiefly of what metal?
a. Copper
b. Zinc
c. Iron alloy
2. What is the lunar phase called when it is less than a full moon but more than a half moon? Hint: there are two of them.
3. An explorer walks 1 mile south, 1 mile east, and 1 mile north. In doing so, he returns to his original position. How is that possible?
4. How many cubic meters of dirt are there in a hole that is 20 meters long and 10 meters wide?
5. When Jimmy was 10 years old, he drove a nail into a tree to mark his height. Five years later, when turning 15, he returned to see how much higher the nail was. If the tree grew 6 inches per year, how much higher would the nail be?
6. You have two identical six-inch iron rods. One is magnetized and the other is not. Using only the rods, how can you tell which is magnetized?
7. Two identical buckets, A and B, are two-thirds full of water. The water in bucket A is at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, and the water in bucket B is at a temperature of 25 degrees Fahrenheit. If identical coins are dropped into each bucket from the same height and they hit the water at exactly the same time, which coin reaches the bottom first?
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “All right, everyone line up alphabetically according to your height.” — Casey Stengel
