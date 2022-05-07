The English language is quite difficult for people learning English to understand.
On top of that, we have a bunch of idioms that get put in. An idiom is an expression whose meaning is not predictable from the usual meanings of its words, such as “kick the bucket.” I was reading a couple of things in this vein that I thought I’d share with you. First, some food-related items that have crept into the vernacular. Some of the things we do:
• Fish for compliments.
• Stay cool as a cucumber.
• Beef about the weather.
• Ham it up to get a laugh.
• He’s just plain chicken.
• Butter people up.
• Toast the bride and groom.
• Have dinners to roast our friends.
• Get caught with our hands in the cookie jar.
• Cook up new ideas.
• Offer recipes for success.
• Turn beet red.
• Want the whole enchilada.
• Bet dollars to donuts.
• Talk turkey.
• Quit cold turkey.
• And as Forrest Gump says, life is like a box of chocolates.
So, be careful. You may have to eat your words. Another word that has crept into, or “nosed” into our idioms is “nose.” Did you know that some people:
• Have a nose for news.
• Can’t keep their noses out of other people’s business.
• Count noses.
• Cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face.
• Follow one’s nose.
• Keep their nose clean.
• Keep their nose to the grindstone.
• Get led around by the nose.
• Look down their nose at people.
• Can tell you exactly, right on the nose.
• Pay through the nose.
• Rub someone’s nose in it.
• Turn up their nose.
• Can’t find something, even if it is right under their nose.
So there you have it! It should be as plain as the nose on your face.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished how much he’d learned in seven years.” — Mark Twain
