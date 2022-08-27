Question: Why do your hands shrivel up after being in water? (Asked by Kylynn Keith, of Grantsville, W.Va.)
Reply: This is an old one with no new wrinkles, but worth looking at again. After having one’s hands in water, say a dishpan, for 10 or 15 minutes, the fingers and palms come out with the texture of a prune. After lounging in the bathtub, you may notice that the toes and soles of your feet have a similar appearance.
Our skin is designed to keep things out, such as bacteria and toxic substances. This is accomplished by oils that combine with the outer keratinized layer of the skin to form a protective shield. Keratin is a sulfur-containing fibrous protein that forms the basis of such things as hair and nail tissue. You can see the skin oil in the form of greasy fingerprints on a clean glass or glossy photo. In water, soap and minerals work to remove the oils from the palms of our hands, and the toes and soles of our feet. With the oils removed, the tough keratinized skin layer softens and becomes penetrable to water. That’s when the shriveling begins.
“Wait a minute,” you might say. “Why doesn’t the skin puff up like rice?” Well, note that I said that the skin becomes penetrable to water, but it’s the direction of the water movement that matters.
Our bodies are about 70 to 75% water, and after losing an appreciable amount, we become dehydrated. This is what happens when the skin’s protective layer is removed. Essentially, the water leaks out of our skin cells. The cell walls are semipermeable membranes, and pass fluid in a preferred direction: moving out, not in. As a result, fingers and toes shrivel.
You may have noticed that the backs of your hands and the tops of your feet don’t shrivel. This is because the oil glands in these regions continuously replenish the oils. Similarly, we have oil glands in our facial tissues. Otherwise, swimmers might experience similar pruning on their faces after a race.
