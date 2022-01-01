Plastics have become essential to modern life.
They are made up of long polymer chains with repeating units (monomers). They type and arrangement of these units determine a plastic’s properties: elasticity, transparency, hard or soft, and so on. No other material comes close to plastic’s versatility, with a variety of uses: clothing, automobiles, containers (bottles) and many, many more.
To make this point when teaching, I would ask my students what would happen if all the plastics in the world disappeared. Think about it. Among other things, liquids would run all over (from vanishing plastic bottles). Cell phones would be a heap of electronic components. Some people would not see too well (plastic lenses). And, you might even lose some clothing!
Since 1994, more plastic has been produced in the United States than steel, making petrochemicals a thriving industry. However, this is the source of an environmental crisis. The molecular chains of plastics do not break down or degrade over time, as does wood or fibers. This leads to a big waste problem, with billions of plastic bottles and containers being disposed annually. All in all, more than 30 million tons of plastics per year need disposal.
So, how do we keep landfills from filling up with volumes of plastics? How about recycling. That would help, and some of this is already done. However, recycling plastic is expensive and time-consuming. Also, when broken down and remolded, the quality of the plastic is reduced. It is estimated that only 15% of waste plastic is recycled. Perhaps better recycling techniques will be developed in the future.
The current trend is for the development of degradable plastics. Several decades ago, a chemical additive to plastic caused it to degrade on continual exposure to ultraviolet light in sunlight. But, waste is covered in landfills. The hope now is for the development of new biodegradable plastics made from biomass (animal waste and plant material). Chicken byproducts, feathers and eggs that don’t pass inspection are a consideration. Another approach is additives to make plastic dissolve in salt water. This would have the added benefit of keeping beaches and oceans clean.
It’s a challenge for science. In the meantime, count your plastics.
