Question: My tonsils were removed when I was a kid. Was that a good idea? They don’t seem to do it much anymore. (Asked by a tonsil-less column reader.)
Reply:Yes, I remember that in the old days (when I was growing up), removing tonsils seemed a childhood ritual. Fortunately, I kept mine, but was envious of getting all the ice cream you could eat when you had your tonsils removed.
Tonsils are twin lumps at the back of the throat. As part of the lymphatic system, they are associated with the soft-tissue adenoids that sit behind the nose and roof of the mouth. Together, tonsils and adenoids prevent infections by stopping germs that enter the mouth and nose.
These tissues can become infected. In tonsillitis, the infected tonsils become swollen and sore. Adenoids infection can result in breathing trouble and ear infections. The bacteria usually causing these infections is a streptococcus strain that causes strep throat.
Tonsils and adenoids can be surgically removed without ill effect. As noted, this was commonly done at one time for infected children. But today, doctors generally treat the infection with antibiotics rather than surgical removal. If tonsillitis occurs frequently or becomes serious, physicians may remove the tonsils. Oddly enough, the adenoids tend to shrink with age and may be completely gone in adulthood.
