Question: I have two questions. (1) Lately, I’ve been thinking about the word “pants.” Why is this word plural, since it refers to a single piece of clothing? (2) I read that hospitals in India and other places are having a COVID-19-related shortage of oxygen. How is oxygen manufactured, and what is the difference between oxygen in a canister and the air we breathe every day? (Asked by a column reader in Bradley)
Reply: Yes, I put on my pants every morning: one pant leg at a time!
Today, a pair of pants is a single piece of clothing. Had I lived in the 17th or 18th century, I would’ve probably put an individual “pantaloon” (this is where we get the word “pants”) on each leg, and secured each around the waist. In time, someone thought of manufacturing pantaloons as a single garment, making it easier to put on a pair, which we usually just called “pants.”
The idea of pantaloons may be gained from watching Western movies. Cowboys and cowgirls wore individual chaps, usually leather, to protect their legs and their pants from being torn by thorny brush and cacti while riding the range. When looking on the internet, I saw leg chaps are coming back as a fashion item, but just for looks and not for cactus protection.
So, we use pants in the plural form, even though we mean a single item. The word “pants” is a plural tantum, which is Latin for “plural only.” This refers to words that occur in pairs that are referred to as a single item. For example, (a pair of) scissors, sunglasses, etc.
Now that we have our pants on, let’s take a look at the second question. Oxygen is one of the most abundant chemical elements on Earth. About half of the earth’s crust is made up of compounds containing oxygen, and the gases of our atmosphere (chiefly nitrogen and oxygen) are about one-fifth oxygen. 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and .9% argon, to be exact. In addition to being one of our life-sustaining elements, oxygen is used in industrial, medical and scientific applications.
Oxygen isn’t manufactured per se, but is there in the air for the taking. The commercial production of oxygen, like what we get in metal cylinders, is obtained through fractional distillation using physical and chemical properties to separate the gases of the air. This is highly technical, so I’ll focus on oxygen concentrators. That is, medical devices that use electrical concentrators to provide oxygen for breathing. Batteries make the concentrators portable and are more commonly seen.
In general, there are two main parts of an oxygen concentrator: a compressor and filter. The compressor compresses the air and delivers it to bed filters. The nitrogen is removed from the air and 90% to 95% pure oxygen is obtained with only 5% to 10% nitrogen. There are two types of oxygen delivery for oxygen concentrators. A continuous flow and pulse mode. That is, the flow may be continuous or set in a pulse dose mode that delivers oxygen only when the patient breathes.
Regardless if from a tank or a concentrator, the oxygen is the same as we normally breathe — just more of it. The oxygen is O2, no matter what.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Show me a man with both feet on the ground, and I’ll show you a man who can’t get his pants on.” — Joe E. Lewis