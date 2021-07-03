uestions: (1) In baseball games, who determines whether or not an error occurs? (2) Have baseball games always had nine innings? (Asked by Dr. Shelton Stewart, of Greenwood)
Answer: It’s summertime, and attention is focused on our national pastime, especially after the COVID-19 delays we experienced last year. I can’t think of another sport that keeps such complete statistics on games and players, both seasonal and career. This includes times at bat, strikeouts, walks, runs and so on. You could probably find out who sneezed while on second base during a particular game if you looked long enough!
Some events that happen during a game are not so obvious, and are judgment calls. One of those is the designation of an error. In baseball, the official scorer is a person appointed by the league to record events on the field, errors being one of these. In general, an error is an act — in the judgment of the official scorer — of a fielder misplay in a manner that allows a batter or baserunner to advance one or more bases. So, to answer your question, errors are determined by judgment of the official scorer.
Now, your second question: In the beginning, baseball was about hitting and fielding the ball, like cricket. The pitcher threw the ball underhanded, much like pitching horseshoes. As a result, there were a lot of runs. But as pitching developed, with the throwing of overhand fastballs, curves, etc., there were fewer and fewer runs. A rule was adopted that the first team to score a total of “21 aces” (runs) would win the game. The total number of innings played was equal to the number of players. So if each team had seven players, the game would be seven innings long, or whichever team first scored 21 runs.
To standardize things in 1857, it was agreed to have nine innings played per game and the team with the greater number of runs would be the winner. If the game was tied at the end of nine innings, extra innings would be played until one team scored the winning run, much like we have today.
Extra innings cause games to go on longer, though. The longest game in major league history, in terms of the number of innings, was in May of 1920, with 26 innings. It may have lasted longer, but was called off due to darkness. The Robins (that became the Dodgers) and Braves were tied at 1-all, and the game took three hours and fifty minutes. It was later replayed with the Braves winning the game.
The longest game played, in terms of time spent, was in May of 1984 when Chicago beat Milwaukee, 7-6 in 25 innings, taking only eight hours and six minutes.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Things could be worse. Suppose your errors were counted and published every day, like those of a baseball player.” — William Alexander