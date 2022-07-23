Question:Does bottled water go bad? (Asked by a curious H2O drinker.)
Reply: Bottled water has become a big thing. It’s estimated that Americans used about 50 billion bottles last year. The short answer to your question is, no, bottled water does not generally go bad. You may get a bottle with an expiration date, but this is because a state may require all foods and beverages, including water, to carry an expiration date on the packaging. Or, you may see a bottling date, or a “best by” or “sell by” date. This is manufacturer merchandising.
Although water, in itself, does not go bad, the plastic bottle may expire. In other words, the bottle will eventually start leaching chemicals into the water. This doesn’t necessarily render the water toxic, but it might make it taste somewhat less than “spring fresh.” Incidentally, much of the bottled water we drink is purified municipal water.
A “plastic” taste is not necessarily an indication that the water is bad. Bacteria and algae will not grow in sealed, bottled water. But after opening and drinking partially, the water can become contaminated if left setting around.
The cost of bottled water is another consideration. This has come down since the introduction of the bottle fad. But even so, it is still a lot more expensive than regular tap water, which is as safe as bottled water. For example, one calculation shows that for the recommended eight glasses of water a day, at U.S. tap rates, equal about 49 cents per year. That same amount in bottled water would cost about $1,400.
Finally, there are environmental concerns. It takes thousands of barrels of oil to produce our plastic bottles. Then, when the water bottles are empty, what do we do with them? Burning them puts the toxic chemicals in the air, and only 23% of plastic bottles are recycled. This leaves many bottles going into landfills where they take hundreds of years to deteriorate. Not to mention the glass bottles and aluminum cans.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The problems that exist in the world today cannot be solved by the level of thinking that created them.” —Albert Einstein
