Question: Does bottled water go bad? (Asked by a curious H2O drinker.)

Reply: Bottled water has become a big thing. It’s estimated that Americans used about 50 billion bottles last year. The short answer to your question is, no, bottled water does not generally go bad. You may get a bottle with an expiration date, but this is because a state may require all foods and beverages, including water, to carry an expiration date on the packaging. Or, you may see a bottling date, or a “best by” or “sell by” date. This is manufacturer merchandising.

