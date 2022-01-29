QUESTION: Why do cats purr? (Asked by Kylynn Keith, of Grantsville, West Virginia)
ANSWER: A cat’s purr is the result of signals sent to the larynx muscles that causes them to vibrate. This causes a sudden separation of the vocal cords during breathing in and out, giving rise to an audible purr. A domestic cat’s purr has a frequency between 25 and 150 cycles per second (or hertz, Hz).
Cats appear to purr for several reasons. People often consider purrs to be an expression of affection or contentment, and maybe even a special purr asking for food. Cats and kittens rarely purr when alone. A purr seems to be aimed at people or other cats.
However, cats also purr when they’re nervous, in pain, or when ill or injured. The purr frequency around 25 Hz happens to be the frequency at which muscles and bones best grow and repair themselves. The frequency is also used in humans to help heal wounds faster.
So, a cat’s purr might be a built-in form of physical therapy. Like the meow, a purr can be a form of communication. A mother cat’s purr serves as a signal of her location to her blind and deaf newborn kittens.
Purring is not limited to domestic cats. Some wild cats also purr. Even guinea pigs and raccoons can purr. Cats such as mountain lions and bobcats can purr but not roar. Meanwhile, cats such as lions and tigers can roar but not purr.
So, your kitty cat purrs for a variety of reasons. You have to listen closely to understand what she/he is telling you.
That was a shorter one. How about some trivia that everyone should know?
• If you spell all the numbers and try to find the letter “A,” you will have to count to one thousand.
• Did you know: 111,111,111 x 111,111,111 = 12,345,678,987,654,321
• There are 293 ways to make change for a dollar.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “In times like these, it helps to recall that there have always been times like these.” — Paul Harvey