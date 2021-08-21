A few more Conceptual Questions and Answers from “An Introduction to Physical Science,” 15th edition, Cengage Learning.
Question: Microwave oven glass doors have a metal mesh with holes. What is the purpose of this mesh?
Answer: The oven glass door is easy for viewing, but the window has a perforated metal mesh over it for safety. Because the size of the perforations (holes) in the mesh is much less than microwave wavelengths (on the order of 12 cm, or 4.7 in), most of the microwave radiation cannot pass through the door, whereas light with wavelengths (on the order of 10-11 cm) can. For microwaves, the mesh behaves like a continuous metal sheet that reflects radiation back into the oven.
Question: Why do onions make you cry?
Answer: Cutting into an onion breaks the cells of the onion, producing sulfenic acids from the contents that are released. Enzymes from the cells mix with the sulfenic acids to produce the propanetriol S-oxide, a gaseous sulfur compound. Upon getting into your eyes, the gas reacts with the water in your eyes to form sulfuric acid (H2SO4). The acid burns, causing the eyes to release tears to wash the irritant away. (Chilling the onion first helps to reduce these reaction rates.)
Question: What is the time and date at the North Pole?
Answer: Since all the meridians of the time zone boundaries converge at the North Pole (and South Pole, too), many answers would seem possible.
To solve this conundrum, it was internationally agreed upon that Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) — that is, the time and date of Greenwich, England (previously called Greenwich Mean Time) — would be used. It is the same time and date at both the top and bottom of the world.
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “The first time I sang in the church choir, two hundred people changed their religion.” — Fred A. Allen