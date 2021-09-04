I was reading a paper titled “Facts about the Human Body,” by Eric Bell. Here’s a few that I thought you might find interesting:
- Nerve impulses to and from the brain travel as fast as 170 mph.
- Your brain uses 20% of the oxygen that enters the bloodstream.
- The brain is more active at night than during the day.
- Facial hair grows faster than any other hair on the body.
- Every day the average person loses between 60 and 100 strands of hair.
- The lifespan of a human hair is three to seven years on average.
- The fastest growing nail is on the middle finger.
- Fingernails grow nearly four times faster than toenails.
- The human body is estimated to have 60,000 miles of blood vessels.
- The surface area of a human lung is equal to a tennis court.
- The aorta is nearly the diameter of a garden hose.
- Your left lung is smaller than your right lung to make room for the heart.
- Sneeze emissions can exceed speeds of 100 mph (and you can’t keep your eyes open).
- Cough emissions can exceed speeds of 60 mph.
- After eating too much, your hearing is less sharp.
- By the age of 60, most people will have lost about half their taste buds.
- By 60 years of age, 60% of men and 40% of women will snore.
- Humans can make do longer without food than without sleep.
- It takes 17 muscles to smile and 43 to frown.
- We are about 1 cm taller in the morning after sleeping than before going to bed.
- The feet account for one quarter of all the human body’s bones.
- It is not possible to tickle yourself.
And there you have it!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “One of life’s greatest mysteries is how the boy who wasn’t good enough to marry your daughter can be the father of one of the smartest grandchildren in the world.”