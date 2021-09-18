A large landmass on the earth is considered to be a continent.
There is no standard definition for the number of continents, but in general we are taught that there are seven: Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. In Europe and other places, it is taught that there are six, with North and South America being considered a single continent, simply called “America.”
Let’s have a quiz to see how much you know about geography and continents. We will use seven.
You may want to get a world map out!
1. Greenland is part of which continent?
2. The equator passes through which continents?
3. The South Pole is on which continent?
4. The North Pole is on which continent?
5. The Internal Date Line (IDL) passes through which continent?
6. The deepest point on land is the Dead Sea. On which continent does it lie?
7. Hawaii is part of which continent?
8. Panama is part of which continent?
9. Egypt is part of which continent?
10. Turkey is part of which continent?
