OK, quiz time! Let’s see how up on things you are. There’s something for everyone. Remember, you’re on the honor system. No peeking at the answers.
1. How did Alfred Nobel make his money to establish the Nobel Prize?
2. How could you tell the difference between a white chicken with white earlobes and a red chicken with red earlobes? (Without looking, of course.)
3. How many cabinet offices are there in the executive (presidential) branch?
4. What is the name of the dog on the Cracker Jack box?
5. How many chapters are there in the Bible?
6. What is the major difference between a hamlet and a town (other than perhaps population)?
7. What is a fortnight?
8. How many American presidents are not buried in the United States?
9. What color is a permanent resident “green card?”
10. What color is the Golden Gate Bridge?
Answers:
1. Through the invention of dynamite. (The cash award for a Nobel Prize is over $1 million.)
2. Eggxactly! White earlobe chickens produce white eggs, and red earlobe chickens lay brown eggs.
3. 15, not counting the vice president. Can you name them? Secretary of state, secretary of… (you take it from there).
4. B-I-N-G-O, Bingo was his name-o.
5. 1,189 chapters. 929 in the Old Testament, and 260 in the New Testament.
6. A hamlet is a village without a church.
7. Fortnight is a contraction for “fourteen nights,” or two weeks.
8. Five. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. They’re all still alive! Tricky, tricky.
9. Originally in 1972, it was printed on green paper. Since then, it has had various colors, but the name stuck. It is currently more of a beige color and a plastic card.
10. International orange. Golden Gate refers to the San Francisco Bay into which the gold miners sailed during the Gold Rush (mid-1800s).
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “Death and taxes may be the only certain things in life, but at least death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.” — Joe Moore
