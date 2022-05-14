Question: We sang a song in school the other day. “Yankee Doodle went to town, riding on a pony; stuck a feather in his hat and called it macaroni.” What is a Doodle, and why is a feather called macaroni? (Asked by a curious student.)
Answer: We have all probably heard or sung this song as children, never wondering why a feather would be called pasta. And “doodle” — is there something about a doodlebug or a cock-a-doodle-do? Not really.
The song or poem has a pre-Revolutionary War origin, being sung by British soldiers to mock the colonial “Yankee” with whom they served in the French and Indian War. The term “Doodle” is thought to be derived from the German phrase dodel, which means fool or simpleton. (The British had German mercenaries.)
The term macaroni refers to a type of wig worn in the 1770s that became a slang term for foolishness. The Macaronis were a club of Englishmen famous for extravagant attire with striped clothes and feathers in their hats. So, the song is historical in origin. Better macaroni than ravioli!
Question: I recently read an article in which World War I soldiers were called “doughboys.” Why is this? (Asked by a curious history buff.)
Answer: Doughboy is an informal term used for members of the American Expeditionary Force in WWI. (Nothing to do with the Pillsbury Doughboy.) The origin of the term is not really known, but it is speculated that its use first came about during the Mexican-American War in the 1840s. After marching through the dry terrain of northern Mexico, the soldiers were covered with chalky dust, giving the appearance of unbaked dough. Or, maybe because their appearance resembled the color of the mud bricks commonly used in the region: adobe (a-dough-be).
Whatever the origin, the term was generally replaced by “G.I.” in World War II. This is usually considered to be an acronym for “Government Issue.” But the letters “G.I.” were originally used to denote equipment made of “galvanized iron,” such as metal trashcans (G.I. cans) used in the U.S. The term has been popularized by the toy action figure, G.I. Joe.
One final, not so flattering term for soldiers: “dog face.” This term was generally reserved for Army infantrymen. They wore “dog tags.” Much of the time in combat, they were dirty, wet, cold, and sleeping in “pup” tents. It is said that sergeants would bark orders as though giving them to half-trained dogs.
Not really a fair assessment, though. We owe a lot to the “dog faces” who fought for us!
C.P.S. (Curious Postscript): “I have never been hurt by what I have not said.” — Calvin Coolidge