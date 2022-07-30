Question: Why does blowing on a spoonful of hot soup cool it? (Asked by a young, curious soup eater.)

Reply: Don’t burn your mouth! Blow on it. That’s the axiom we all learn from eating soup. Cooling, or a reduction in temperature, requires energy transfer. In the case of cooling soup by blowing, this involves convection and the movement of molecules. Basically, this is evaporative cooling.

